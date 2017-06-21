WizKid – One For Me f. Ty Dolla $ign [New Song]
WizKid – One For Me f. Ty Dolla $ign. SFTOS finally drop and its been the talk of Nigeria in the last 24 hours. Listen to one of the hottest singles of the mixtape. One for me featuring international super star Ty Dolla $ign.
VIDEO
#SFTOS available on:
Apple Music – http://smarturl.it/iSFTOS
Spotify – http://smarturl.it/sSFTOS
Amazon – http://smarturl.it/aSFTOS
Google Play – http://smarturl.it/gSFTOS
