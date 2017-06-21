Tooxclusive | Download Nigerian Songs & Videos

WizKid – One For Me f. Ty Dolla $ign [New Song]

Posted by Tyler on July 15, 2017 in HOT!! · 1 Comments

WizKid – One For Me f. Ty Dolla $ign. SFTOS finally drop and its been the talk of Nigeria in the last 24 hours. Listen to one of the hottest singles of the mixtape. One for me featuring international super star Ty Dolla $ign.

#SFTOS available on:
Apple Music – http://smarturl.it/iSFTOS
Spotify – http://smarturl.it/sSFTOS
Amazon – http://smarturl.it/aSFTOS
Google Play – http://smarturl.it/gSFTOS



